The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Dungeons & Dragons adventure offers fairy bears and really creepy clowns

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight has been announced as the next Dungeons and Dragons adventure, and it's set to launch on September 21, 2021. The book is up for pre-order now at Amazon.

Unveiled as part of D&D's Week of Legend Lore (where new products or events are revealed each day), The Wild Beyond the Witchlight brings back the ethereal Feywild setting. In fact, it's the location's first go-around in Dungeons and Dragons' fifth edition. We don't know anything else about the book yet, but more information has been promised for D&D Live this July 16-17.

Despite this lack of detail, it's almost dead certain that the book will include fairies, elves, and general whimsy due to the Feywild setting. As a counterpoint to the nightmare dimension of Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft and Curse of Strahd Revamped , the Feywild is a dream-like place of eternal twilight where nothing is quite as it seems. Think of a cross between Alice in Wonderland and Lothlorien from the Lord of the Rings and you won't be too far off.

There are a couple of hints about what the book could include, though. Namely, the cover features a big top circus - potentially the same one that appeared in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, or the carnival's mysterious fey counterpart also mentioned within that book. Official playtest material with Feywild creatures (including Rabbitfolk and fairies) was released earlier this year as well. It's possible they'll be available for players to use in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.

