The first trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2 is finally here – and it's giving us all the fantasy drama epicness we could hope for.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Prime Video show's cast and crew pulled out of the show's scheduled panel at San Diego Comic-Con recently, which meant that the first-look teaser debuted online instead. In the clip, which you can watch above, we get glimpses of Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and new character Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney) trying to learn how to wield the One Power, while Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) wrestles with the newfound knowledge that he's the Dragon Reborn – and being tempted by the Dark side.

"Protecting Rand, guiding him, that is the only thing that matters," Moiraine urges. Trouble is on the horizon.

It also gives us our first look at Lanfear (Peaky Blinders' Natasha O'Keefe), who appears to be an ally of Rand's, which is somewhat of a departure from Robert Jordan's book series. Elsewhere, Aes Sedai warder Lan (Daniel Henney) seems lost without Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), the pair's bond having been severed, along with Moiraine's connection to the One Power, by the Dark One in the season 1 finale.

Sophie Okonedo, Zoë Robins and Marcus Rutherford reprise their roles as Siuan, Nynaeve and Perrin respectively, while Dónal Finn steps in to replace Barney Harris as Mat.

"In season 2, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world," the official synopsis reads. "The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark."

Adapted to screen by Rafe Judkins, the first installment of The Wheel of Time saw Moiraine seek out several youngsters, having caught wind of a potentially world-ending prophecy. In it, it is written that a reincarnation of the Dragon, a man who was once corrupted by the One Power and used it to destroy everything, unknowingly walks among them – and that once they discover their channeling abilities, will either help the Aes Sedai to take down the Dark One, or break the world again. Did Moiraine get through to Rand before it was too late, or might season 2 see go down a... less noble path?

Fortunately, we've not got long to wait before we find out, as The Wheel of Time season 2 premieres on September 1.