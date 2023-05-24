Prime Video has unveiled its first look at The Wheel of Time season 2 – and it looks suitably dramatic given how the first season concluded. The streamer also confirmed when the fantasy series, which takes inspiration from Robert Jordan's best-selling novels, will return, too: September 1.

In one of the snaps, seen above, Rosamund Pike reprises her role as Moiraine Damodred, a rebellious magic channeler, who sets off in the show's early episodes to find the reincarnation of the Dragon, a man who once used a force called the One Power to destroy the world. Since then, only women known as Aes Sedai have been allowed to wield such energy.

For many years, it's been prophesized that the Dragon would be reincarnated, so Moiraine tasks herself with discovering his – or her – identity, and guiding them away from the temptations of the Shadow before it's too late.

In the season 1 finale, both characters and viewers discovered that farm boy Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), seen in the image below, was the Dragon Reborn, much to the surprise of Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), also pictured. Elsewhere, Moiraine narrowly escaped a run-in with big bad the Dark One, having had her connection to the One Power – and her emotional tie to Aes Sedai warder Lan (Daniel Henney) – severed by the villain.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

According to Entertainment Weekly, season 2 begins with our heroes, who spent the entirety of the first season travelling together from the village of Two Rivers to the Fal Dara kingdom, scattered. Rand has gone into hiding, so that he won't harm his friends if he is consumed by One Power-induced madness, while Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve begin their Aes Sedai training.

The final photo introduces new cast member Dónal Finn, who's taking over the role of Mat Cauthon from Barney Harris.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"This season is a lot of screaming, crying, fighting, and two people talking in a room," showrunner Rafe Judkins teased at New York Comic Con last year. "We did build that groundwork. You know who these people are, and now you get to see them go on these journeys. The journeys Robert Jordan created are epic. It's a gift for people who know the books to watch the show, because they see contained in each of these characters the path that's in front of them. In season 2, we're on that path. By the end of the season, eight episodes later, it's just massive. I'm excited for people to see it."

The Wheel of Time season 2 premieres on September 1. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime for some viewing inspiration.