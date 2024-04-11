Is that the Watcher hiding in X-Men '97? Fans think so

The Watcher could be hiding in plain sight in X-Men '97, according to Marvel fans. Warning: the following contains major spoilers for X-Men '97 episode 5!

The latest episode of the animated show was its most heartbreaking yet, featuring two shocking deaths: Magneto and Gambit. Obviously, those are two of the show's biggest characters, making the events of this episode pretty earth-shattering.

Some eagle-eyed fans, though, have spotted what looks to be the silhouette of the Watcher in the sky. The mysterious figure can be seen at around the 20:40 timestamp on Disney Plus, and it certainly looks to us like the Watcher peering over the collar of his cloak.

The Watcher sees all 👀 #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/HLvAPpM3WcApril 10, 2024 See more

If you need a reminder, the Watcher debuted in the MCU in What If…?, and he's a cosmic being who, well, watches over the major events of the universe. Considering how monumental this latest episode of X-Men '97 is, it's no surprise that he'd take an interest in how things play out. Whether this is the same version of the character seen in the MCU or not remains a mystery, though – X-Men '97 isn't MCU canon, so this could have some multiversal implications.

Of course, in comics, no one really stays truly dead, so there's always a chance Magneto and Gambit will return. For now, though, it's a serious tear-jerker of an episode – and, by the sounds of things, it's not even the most upsetting card the series has up its sleeve. Gulp.

X-Men '97 continues weekly on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows to get ready for what's in store over the next few years.