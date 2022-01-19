The Walking Dead final season returns for part 2 with tense new trailer

A brand new trailer for part 2 of The Walking Dead final season has been released, promising a high-stakes continuation of the zombie show's last installment.

"We survived everything for what? To keep fighting and killing each other?" Norman Reedus' Daryl asks. And that certainly looks to be the case, as he and his fellow Survivors continue to be pitted against the military force of the Commonwealth – the next set of episodes is likely to end in a bloody battle.

Alongside Reedus, the trailer also includes familiar faces including Melissa McBride's Carol, Lauren Cohan's Maggie, and Josh McDermitt's Eugene, along with new glimpses of the Commonwealth, a settlement where life almost seems normal. Season 11 is set to have 24 episodes in total, and eight have already aired between August and October 2021.

But fear not, we haven't seen the last of the walkers yet – there are three Walking Dead movies on the way, which will center around Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). There are two new spin-off shows in the works , too – fan favorites Carol and Daryl are also getting their own show, while Tales of the Walking Dead is described as an "episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences."