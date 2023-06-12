The voice of Oblivion's original Adoring Fan could potentially be returning for Starfield

Craig Sechler, the voice of Oblivion's Adoring Fan could potentially be returning for Starfield.

It may be almost 20 years since Oblivion launched, but who could forget the Adoring Fan? This spirited yellow-haired chap pops up after you become Grand Champion and proceeds to follow you everywhere. He witters on, is of no use in combat, and being a constant annoyance is seemingly his only skill. Last year Bethesda revealed that it was resurrecting the Adoring Fan for Starfield, so seemingly, space isn't far enough to travel to get rid of him.

Yesterday's Starfield Direct gave us our first look at the fan-favourite character, who's now got a bit more of a futuristic look, naturally, and has seemingly adopted another equally repetitive catchphrase, but still has the same bright hair, infuriating personality, and slightly unnerving stare. And that might not be all he has in common with his old self.

According to a post on the Starfield subreddit, Craig Sechler, who voices various characters in Fallout 3 as well as Oblivion's elves, could be reprising his role as the Adoring Fan in Bethesda's upcoming space RPG. "Now you're going to have to take my word for this," user SMATCHET999 says, "but I talked to Craig a little while back (in Jan), and he said he was working on a new game by Bethesda, where he voices a character called or similar to the Adoring Fan."

According to the user, after somehow getting hold of Sechler's contact details, he initially reached out to the voice actor by text. "A week or two later and we talked on the phone for 20 minutes," SMATCHET999 explains. "He's a really nice guy."

Of course, this is far from official confirmation that it's actually Sechler voicing Starfield's Adoring Fan, but from the short clip shown yesterday, it sounds an awful lot like him, and his return is certainly something that players would love to see. "Having the same VA from Oblivion would be great," one user replied. Another said, "I'd be happy to hear him again."

During yesterday's showcase, Bethesda also took us through the Starfield Collector's Editions and teased the game's first story expansion Starfield: Shattered Space.