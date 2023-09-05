The video game Spider-Man is officially meeting up with the mainstream Peter Parker

The Peter Parker of the video game world of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is traveling across the Spider-Verse himself for a new ongoing digital first Infinity Comic series which brings back the classic title Spider-Man Unlimited.

Written by Christos Gage with art from Simone Buonfantino and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, Spider-Man Unlimited #1 is now available on the Marvel Unlimited comic reading app, with new chapters planned to release every Tuesday.

In the new Spider-Man Unlimited's opening 12-part arc (the stories are a bit shorter than your average 22-page print comic), the Peter Parker of the mainstream Marvel Universe comes face-to-face with the Peter of the world of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in their first ever official meeting. And what's more, they'll be taking on the Spot, the strange villain of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Here's a gallery of early preview pages:

"Spidey is an everyman. He has the kinds of problems we all do…whether it’s with school, work, family, romance (or lack thereof), or just functioning in society while juggling all of the above," writer Christos Gage tells Marvel.com of his approach to writing the character. "OK, he can stick to walls and spin a web any size, but when you get right down to it, we relate to him because he doesn’t automatically have all the answers; he struggles to get things right, just like all of us."

"Another important point - and we discussed this a lot when making Marvel’s Spider-Man - is that when Spider-Man wins, Peter Parker often loses, and vice versa," Gage continues. "Shouldering the great responsibility that comes with his great power is a real burden, and every decision has weighty consequences."

Gage is no stranger to Spider-Man, having written many Spidey stories over the years, as well as co-writing numerous issues alongside Dan Slott, who has the distinction of writing more Spider-Man comics than anyone else.

It's also interesting that the new Spider-Man Unlimited kicks off with a double Spidey team-up, as the original '90s Spider-Man Unlimited title originally began with a team-up between Peter Parker and Ben Reilly.

Spider-Man Unlimited #1 is now available on the Marvel Unlimited comics app.

