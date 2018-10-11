The Venom director opens up about *that* big plot hole – and explains why it was a mistake

How about that Venom movie? Not as bad as everyone expected, right? While the early reactions were painful, the only main sticking point for many was a strange plot hole in the first act of the movie involving an old lady in Malaysia, a Symbiote, and a time-jump. Yes, it sounds silly and, if you think about it too hard, you’ll probably want to rip your own head off. Still, director Ruben Fleischer has tried (operative word: tried) to explain away the plot hole. Spoilers follow...

The moment in question sees the Riot Symbiote attach itself to an old woman in Malaysia before travelling to the Life Foundation HQ in San Francisco. Then… six months pass while Tom Hardy’s Eddie loses everything important to him – and nothing.

Yep, the old lady, now with extra Symbiote, is still milling about in Malaysia despite 1) Desperately wanting to get to the States and 2) Symbiotes needing to hop from host to host every few weeks before they burn out (unless they’re a perfect match like Eddie).

So, what was the deal with that? Speaking to GameSpot, Fleischer explains: “That's one of our few, hopefully, few logic bumps. But we had to have a passage of time in order to show Eddie's downfall, and that was the one thing that doesn't entirely track.”

And in the six-month interim period between Eddie losing his job and breaking up with his fiancé? Riot was (probably) going on a gigantic killing spree, as Fleischer says, “I like to think that old lady was going around murdering all throughout Malaysia, and she was just having a good old time just shooting shards through different people in Malaysia.”

Sure, that makes no sense, but let’s be honest here: I really want to see a deleted scene of an old lady going all gooey John Wick before jumping in an Uber to the nearest airport…

