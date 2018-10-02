“Catwoman-level bad” – The first reactions to Venom are in and… ooft

Want to read the first Venom reactions? With a pull quote like that, who doesn’t? I’m morbidly curious too and – like the glutton for punishment that I am – I’ve compiled the best Venom internet opinions and, yeah, most of them are not pretty. Not all of them, mind – but Sony would do well to look away now. This isn’t pretty and this is just the social media embargo being lifted. The reviews - including our very own - are coming very soon.

One of the worst comic book movies in recent times

Ouch. Most of the general consensus agrees on one thing: this is like something pre-MCU and pre-Batman Begins; Venom is a movie that harkens back to cheesy box-office fare. That’s not a good thing when people are chucking the C-word around. That’s right: Catwoman.

Like a turd.In the wind.#Venom2 October 2018

Social embargo for #Venom is up. I talk about this a lot in my review but this is a movie that somehow slipped through a wormhole from 2004. That's my biggest take. It's a movie that spilled from the pre-MCU era through a crack in time and space.2 October 2018

#Venom really is a period piece from the early days of Super Hero films, and it’s clear they were aiming for this. I feel bad for anyone that uses this as a negative point because they’re too used to the same flavor of hero movies we have form the MCU and DCEU now.2 October 2018

I mean... wow

It’s been a while since critics could universally pan a movie. They haven’t held back in some cases. Get the popcorn ready, I’m telling you.

#Venom is Catwoman level bad, with Tom Hardy's worst performance since This Means War.DON'T SEE THE MOVIE!2 October 2018

Sorry to say that #Venom is pretty much a complete failure - a tonal mess that feels 15 years old, ignoring the storytelling strides that the superhero genre has made in recent years.A few fun Venom-centric moments aside, it has nearly nothing to offer. Don't get your hopes up.2 October 2018

Tom Hardy's performance in #Venom is either Johnny Depp in the first PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN or Chris Klein in STREET FIGHTER: THE LEGEND OF CHUN-LI. Either way, it's not boring.2 October 2018

At least it's funny. I think.

Venom may not split your sides, but some have already admitted to having a good time while watching it. That’s what it’s all about, right? That, and Tom Hardy doing an accent.

Not sure if Tom Hardy's weirdness sabotaged #Venom or saved it, but it has a self-aware cartoonishness, especially in its latter half. It's not "good," but it's better than expected. Doesn't feel like an R-rated film, am guessing the deleted 40min is just Hardy clowning around.2 October 2018

#Venom was surprisingly funny! I had a freaking great time watching it. Despite some problems, it did right by its main character, Eddie Brock/Venom. People forget that he's always had a weird sense of humor in the comics, and that humor is fully on display in the movie! pic.twitter.com/20ufNrbGU42 October 2018

Significant chunks of #Venom don’t work *at all* but there is some serious charm to the Eddie/Venom relationship. Not sure I had the intended reactions to some scenes but fun is fun - even when it’s totally ridiculous, right? It’s too bad they didn’t go for the R rating though.2 October 2018

And there are bright spots!

It’s not all bad. Of course, you can be the judge yourself when it arrives on October 3 but, for now, there’s only words and whispers to go on. The positives? Eddie Brock’s relationship with the symbiote and, mostly, Tom Hardy just goofing around. That’s worth the price of admission alone, surely?

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and #Venom has some really entertaining moments. A clunky script without nuance bogs the #Venom down, preventing it from choosing between being gritty, funny, or something unique.2 October 2018

Had a chance to catch the premier of my man’s new film #Venom tonight. It was unbelievable. Such a great character dynamic and Tom Hardy played it so well. The world is going to love this film. Congrats on creating a true blockbuster Ruben! pic.twitter.com/P39BijuM6o2 October 2018

#Venom wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was going to be. Tom Hardy is and always will be a great actor, and I laughed a lot — but I’m not sure whether that was intentional or not. Post-credit scene is 🔥2 October 2018

