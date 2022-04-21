Pedro Pascal and Nic Cage give Paddington 2 the respect it deserves in new Massive Talent clip

In somewhat unexpected news, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has delivered some vindication for the animated masterpiece that is Paddington 2. In a scene released by Lionsgate from the upcoming meta-comedy film, we see Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal in tears over the animated film’s sheer brilliance.

The moment comes about as Cage quizzes Pascal’s Javi Gutierrez on his "third favorite movie of all time". He reveals it’s Paddington 2, which has Cage going: "What, Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Paddington 2, connect those dots. I don’t want to be a snob but…"

"I cried through the entire thing, it made me want to be a better man," Javi earnestly responds. Us too, us too. The clip then cuts to the pair in tears as they watch Paddington 2 before Cage admits: "Paddington 2 is incredible."

We love to see some Paddington 2 love, especially after the Paul King-helmed movie was knocked off as the highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes in 2021. The film had sat at 100 per cent on the site thanks to 245 positive reviews before it was pushed off the top spot after a negative review was registered at 246.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage, an actor on the brink of financial ruin. Facing retirement, he agrees to accept $1 million to attend wealthy fan Javi’s birthday party. However, things quickly take an unexpected turn as he finds out Javi is a drug dealer on the run from the CIA.

Ahead of its release, the film has been getting positive reviews, and currently sits at 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of Cage’s highest-rated films. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released in cinemas on April 22. For more on what's out this year, check out our movie release dates guide.