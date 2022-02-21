The Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel just took its first price cut ever

The Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel has just taken its first-ever price cut at Amazon, dropping down to $374.99 from its original $399.99 MSRP. That's only a $25 discount, but considering this is one of the best steering wheels on the market, and has held onto its full price since its launch last year, it's well worth a look if you've had your eye on this device for a while.

Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, the Thrustmaster T248 hasn't seen a single discount in its entire time on the shelves. Now that the new Xbox model is available for pre-order at Amazon, though, it seems the savings on the original release are starting to trickle in - all in time for Gran Turismo 7.

Considering the premium build quality and powerful force feedback on offer, that $374.99 price is working particularly hard for you. The Logitech G923 currently costs the full $399.99 but can't quite match the T248 for force feedback and drops the LED display, for example.

You'll find both the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheels currently available just below, but we're rounding up plenty more steering wheel deals in both the US and UK further down the page.

Today's best Thrustmaster T248 deals

Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel (PS5, PS4, PC) | $399.99 $374.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - It's a small saving in the grand scheme of things, but if you've been holding out for a discount on the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel now's the time to jump. This PS5, PS4, and PC compatible wheel has been holding onto its $399.99 MSRP since release in November.



Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel (Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One, PC) | Pre-order for $399.99 at Amazon

The Thrustmaster T248X is finally available for pre-order at Amazon. This model is compatible with both Xbox Series S and X, as well as Xbox One and PC and will launch on March 15, 2022.



More racing wheel deals

If the Thrustmaster T248 doesn't quite hit the right buttons, you'll find all the lowest prices on some of the best Xbox racing wheels and the best PS4 steering wheels just below.

If you're after a more traditional gamepad, check out the best Xbox One controllers on the market. Or, for more simulation equipment, we're rounding up all the best flight sticks available now.