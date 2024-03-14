Amazon shares first look at prequel to one of its most wildly divisive series - and it sees Marvel's Chris Pratt suited up

Amazon Prime Video has shared a first look at The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the prequel series to one of its most wildly divisive shows among critics. Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch star in the behind-the-scenes glimpse at the spin-off, which is set to fill in their characters James Reece and Ben Edwards' backstories.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, its predecessor follows Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who is forced to return home when one of his platoon's covert missions goes sideways. As he struggles to remember exactly what happened, Reece starts to question his own culpability. But when new evidence comes to light, he discovers that there might be a bigger conspiracy at play – and his inadvertent involvement not only endangers himself but his loved ones, too. The Dark Wolf, interestingly, is set five years prior to those events.

Dark Wolf. Day 1. #TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/8MLzQR7yj4March 13, 2024 See more

While the set photos don't give away all that much – Kitsch is completely blurred behind a clapperboard – other than the fact that filming has begun, they do reveal Pratt and another actor, who may or may not be Luke Hemsworth, in a soldier's uniform. The location of the series was previously rumored to be Mozambique, a theory that could very well be supported by the landscapes spotted in the background of the above images.

Also starring Dar Salim and Tom Hopper, the new chapter will reportedly adapt Carr's 2019 book True Believer in part, while also detailing how Edwards went from Navy SEAL to CIA operative.

Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait for more news, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video for some viewing inspiration.