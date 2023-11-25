The team behind one of 2021's best RPGs is making a 3D Zelda-like and it already looks great

By Kaan Serin
published

The Unsighted devs switch perspectives for the next one

Unsighted screenshot
(Image credit: Studio Pixel Punk)

Following on from existentially crushing RPG Unsighted, the studio is now pivoting to an entirely different genre.

Studio Pixel Punk broke out onto the scene with one of 2021’s bestest games: Unsighted, a top-down action RPG that has you racing against the clock to save your fellow robo-friends and yourself. It’s emotionally effective, stuffed with new ideas, and also has fluid combat to boot. That’s also why I’ll pay attention to anything the team does next, and thankfully they’ve already started teasing. 

Developer Tiani Pixel took to Twitter this week to post clips from the team’s upcoming adventure, which already looks like a great Zelda-like. Unsighted’s 2D perspective gets swapped for a third-person camera view, as our hopefully-soon-to-be protagonist explores some dungeons. Take a look at some early snippets below.

See more
See more
See more
See more

“Exploring a mysterious dungeon,” Pixel writes on Twitter while introducing the untitled game that’s “inspired by early 3D Zelda games and Mega Man Legends.” On the Zelda front, you have your usual block-pushing, puzzle-solving, and sword-swinging combat. But things have been given some extra flair as well. 

One snippet has our protagonist scaling the dungeon with double jumps (gasp!) and parkour wall-running usually reserved for platformers or Jet Set Radio. Other videos also show the character wielding a giant greatsword and a hammer buzzing with electricity - two tools that are certainly un-Zelda, only making me more excited. 

There’s not much else to gather from the teases, but if Pixel Punk’s upcoming game can squeeze out half the emotion that Unsighted did, then I’ll definitely be in tears by the end. 

For now, you can check out the most exciting upcoming indies of 2024 and beyond for more under the radar gems. Also, have a look at our best Metroidvania list for games similar to Unsighted. 

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.