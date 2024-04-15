New Robert Downey Jr. spy comedy series from Oldboy director is called "brilliant, unsettling, and entertaining" in first reviews, landing a great Rotten Tomatoes score

The Sympathizer, starring Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr., has arrived, and critics and viewers alike are enjoying Park Chan-wook's latest project.

The spy comedy-drama follows the Captain, a North Vietnam spy who takes up residency in the South Vietnam army. Towards the end of the Vietnam war, the Captain flees to the US and continues to spy on South Vietnam and report on the Viet Cong – but he begins to struggle between his original loyalties and his new life.

Downey plays several different antagonists, including Claude, a CIA agent who takes the Captain under his wing, Niko, a documentary filmmaker based on Francis Ford Coppola, and Ned Godwin, a Southern California congressman trying to appeal to Vietnamese Americans.

The series sits at a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many of the reviews praising Chan-wook's direction.

"Park Chan-wook helms a twisty, stylish, and darkly thrilling seven-episode adaptation for HBO and A24, one that feels like a jolt of electricity to a genre you didn’t know needed it," Inverse wrote.

"Truly transportive television, the kind of show that really does open your eyes to a new perspective on the world – and keeps you surprised the entire time," Consequence said.

Newsday described the series as "brilliant, unsettling, entertaining," with RogerEbert.com writing, "Park Chan-wook’s direction of the first three episodes is among his finest work."

The first episode of the Sympathizer is streaming now on Max, with the remaining episodes airing weekly. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.