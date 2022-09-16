The Street Fighter 6 roster has 18 characters at launch, but 4 leaked fighters are missing

Capcom has finally confirmed the official Street Fighter 6 roster for the game's launch, and while the lineup broadly matches the leaked fighter list from earlier this year, there are four characters unaccounted for.

The Street Fighter 6 roster will include 18 characters at the game's launch in 2023: Blanka, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dee Jay, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Guile, Jamie, JP, Juri, Ken, Kimberly, Lily, Luke, Manon, Marisa, Ryu, and Zangief.

To be more precise, Capcom says these are "the 18 characters on the launch roster," and while there's some wiggle room in the wording for the company to introduce more fighters for the launch version of Street Fighter 6, it seems safe to expect that this will be the lineup you'll be playing with on day one. The news was announced alongside the release of the opening movie for the single-player World Tour mode, which shows off some very cool art of all the characters.

Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.🌎 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. 🌏 pic.twitter.com/4tcHP3mHIcSeptember 16, 2022 See more

None of those names will come as a surprise if you've been following the Street Fighter 6 leaks (opens in new tab), which revealed the whole roster with artwork months ago. However, those leaks also noted four additional characters who weren't part of today's announcement. Those are the returning fighters Akuma, Ed, and Rashid, alongside the new character AKI.

It's pretty easy to speculate that those four fighters will serve as the game's first wave of DLC, though it's also possible they may be unlockable characters, or even boss fighters.

While the game won't be launching until 2023, you'll be able to try out eight of these fighters in the closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 starting October 7.

