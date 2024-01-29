The Spy x Family game looks like the dumb field trip with the Forgers I've always wanted, and it's out in June

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories looks like an appropriately-dumb riff on the Spy x Family extravaganza, and now it has a release date.

We first heard about Spy x Anya: Operation Memories last year, when a reveal trailer showed Anya on a new mission of her own. Now, we know Bandai Namco's new game will be out later this year on June 28, and it'll be launching across, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Join in on the Forger fun when SPYxANYA: Operation Memories releases on 28th June, 2024! Check out the latest trailer to ready for an exciting outing adventure in #SPYxANYA!https://t.co/ejcRjplIG1 #SPYxFAMILY pic.twitter.com/1QDRZsOSeJJanuary 29, 2024 See more

The trailer above gives us a better look at how the Spy x Family game plays, and it looks incredibly silly. Since we're playing as Anya, every day starts at home, with activities like feeding Bond way too much food and bothering Loid, before we head to school to presumably fail every test possible.

You can talk to frenemies like Damian, with the whole goal of making memories that don't revolve around saving the world, for a nice change. You can even undertake afterschool activities like gymnastics, or, from the looks of the trailer above, as close to gymnastics as Anya can actually get.

There's some really weird minigames mixed in to Spy x Anya: Operation Memories though - one clip above has Anya running around a maze to collect peanuts while evading shadowy agents trying to stop her. Hey, didn't that look exactly like Pac-Man?

Weekends are your time to take in the sights of the city, and you can dress up Anya, Loid, Yor, and even Bond for said outings. You need to fill out Anya's diary with as many memories as possible, while dealing with all the usual antics like Yuri showing up unannounced, or Fiona pining after Loid.

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories looks as wonderfully daft as I'd always hoped it would be, and it should be a little slice of blissful joy to play.

