Good news, the weirdest legal way to watch the Sopranos is here: 25-second TikTok episodes

The Sopranos premiered 25 years ago today – and Warner Bros. has decided to celebrate it in a rather, uh, unique way.

In honor of the show's anniversary, an official Sopranos TikTok account is posting every single episode – 86 to be exact – from all six seasons. The catch? Each episode is only 25 seconds long. Each bite-sized video serves as sort of brief summary of the episode, highlighting pivotal and sometimes spoiler-y moments. At the time of writing, some 24 episodes have been uploaded. It's weird, but we're not above getting younger generations into what is widely considered one of the greatest shows of all time.

Created by David Chase, The Sopranos ran for six seasons beginning in 1999 and ending in 2007. Set in northern New Jersey, the HBO series follows mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he balances being a father and mafioso – all while seeing a psychiatrist to help combat his frequent panic attacks.

The violent drama won a total of 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe awards. The core cast included Michael Imperioli, Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Chase returned to the Sopranos universe for The Many Saints of Newark, a 2021 feature film that served as a prequel to the TV series. The film was released to mixed reviews – and It's unclear whether any more Sopranos-related stories will be produced in the future.

Full-length episodes of The Sopranos are streaming on Max.