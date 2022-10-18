The Sims community fears itself as the countdown to The Sims Summit begins

The Sims community is growing increasingly fearful of itself as today's livestream draws near.

If you missed it, today is a very exciting day for The Sims fans as The Sims 4 base game goes free to play . Not only this, but series' developer Maxis is also hosting a livestream today, featuring "BIG announcements." If you're eager to watch the event live, take a look at our how to watch the Behind The Sims Summit stream explainer.

Naturally, there's a lot of excitement and anxiety within The Sims community right now with many desperately hoping for a big reveal like The Sims 5 , and others just hoping that a war doesn't break out if we don't get it. A quick scan of Twitter shows several examples of fans bracing themselves for this very result and you can see the best examples of this below.

Omg no way a video of the Sims Twitter Community after the Behind the Sims Summit just leaked 😍 pic.twitter.com/MK7Psfc3pXOctober 17, 2022 See more

TOMORROW IS BEHIND THE SIMS SUMMIT YALL pic.twitter.com/ikdTMOtUwZOctober 17, 2022 See more

There’s going to be a Sims civil war after The Sims SummitOctober 17, 2022 See more

I am excited for the sims summit -but honestly I am afraid of the sims community after it 👁👄👁October 17, 2022 See more

There's also a lot of chatter within the community about the kind of things fans are hoping to see during today's presentation. Of course, The Sims 5 is at the top of many people's lists, but there are also some who hope for things to be announced for The Sims 4, like improvements to babies, cars, multiplayer, and more. There's even a hope that Maxis will announce that the band Paramore will be re-recording a song in Simlish (opens in new tab), just like it did way back when for The Sims 2.

If you need reminding, the Behind The Sims Summit is due to take place today (October 18) at 10 am PDT / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST and is available to stream from the official The Sims YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels.