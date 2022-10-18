The Sims community fears itself as the countdown to The Sims Summit begins

By Hope Bellingham
published

The Behind The Sims Summit is today and fans are already scared of the aftermath

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion
(Image credit: EA)

The Sims community is growing increasingly fearful of itself as today's livestream draws near.

If you missed it, today is a very exciting day for The Sims fans as The Sims 4 base game goes free to play. Not only this, but series' developer Maxis is also hosting a livestream today, featuring "BIG announcements." If you're eager to watch the event live, take a look at our how to watch the Behind The Sims Summit stream explainer. 

Naturally, there's a lot of excitement and anxiety within The Sims community right now with many desperately hoping for a big reveal like The Sims 5, and others just hoping that a war doesn't break out if we don't get it. A quick scan of Twitter shows several examples of fans bracing themselves for this very result and you can see the best examples of this below. 

There's also a lot of chatter within the community about the kind of things fans are hoping to see during today's presentation. Of course, The Sims 5 is at the top of many people's lists, but there are also some who hope for things to be announced for The Sims 4, like improvements to babies, cars, multiplayer, and more. There's even a hope that Maxis will announce that the band Paramore will be re-recording a song in Simlish (opens in new tab), just like it did way back when for The Sims 2. 

If you need reminding, the Behind The Sims Summit is due to take place today (October 18) at 10 am PDT / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST and is available to stream from the official The Sims YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  