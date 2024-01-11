The Sims, Animal Crossing, and Sonic the Hedgehog are all getting a shoutout in the nostalgic 'I grew up on these streets' Twitter trend

In the same week that the Mario Kart Moo Moo Meadow meme is doing the rounds, Twitter users are sharing what games raised them growing up.

You've likely seen the ' I grew up on these streets ' trend circulating online which takes screenshots (usually of streets or maps) from the video games we all played growing up. There's been a lot of different games featured in this trend, including Pokemon, The Sims, Assassin's Creed, Mario Kart, and more.

There have been some that have hit particularly hard though; I really did spend my childhood playing them. If you were a Nintendo DS fan like me growing up, you're sure to have spent a lot of time playing games like Nintendogs, Animal Crossing: Wild World, and Professor Layton and the Curious Village - all of which have already appeared in the trend.

The trend has become so popular that even publishers themselves have begun sharing the streets they "grew up on" including Ubisoft which chose to highlight Rayman, Sega which went for Sonic Adventure 2 and Streets of Rage, and Capcom which threw Mega Man into the discussion.

It reminds me of the "don't cry, it's just a game" Twitter trend that did the rounds late last year and saw fans sharing their most heart-wrenching moments. If you're in the market for something new to play, you'll be pleased to know that there was also a 10/10 indie game trend that went around Twitter last year that highlighted a bunch of incredible games - including Stardew Valley, Soma, Celeste, and more.