"Don't cry, it's just a game" Twitter trend makes us all relive heartbreaking moments from Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy, and more

A new trend that literally only exists to break all of our hearts is currently doing the rounds on Twitter, and I don't know how many more posts I can handle.

The "don't cry, it's just a game" trend definitely isn't a new thing for Twitter users, but it's suddenly got a new lease of life over the last 24 hours. Fans of all kinds of games have joined in sharing screenshots from games like Stray, TellTale's The Walking Dead, Marvel's Spider-Man, Final Fantasy 7, A Plague Tale: Requiem , and many more. We won't spoil exactly what scenes are being put forward, but if you know, you know.

Don’t cry, it’s just a game. The game: https://t.co/y3xgB1bCyV pic.twitter.com/blUQt37UCFOctober 18, 2023 See more

Ne pleure pas, c'est qu'un jeu.Le jeu : https://t.co/5RdyjWPpYM pic.twitter.com/K2gXYbjekLJune 7, 2023 See more

Don't cry, it's just a game.The game: https://t.co/DW8la4AECZ pic.twitter.com/sxGrkcCabVOctober 18, 2023 See more

My personal favorites include nods to The Last Guardian, Kingdom Hearts, and It Takes Two's elephant scene. If I had to make my own contribution, I'd have to add that scene from Life is Strange when Chloe and Max finally find [spoiler] in the junkyard. I still can't listen to Mountains by Message to Bears (the song that's playing during the scene) without feeling like I've been punched in the gut. I actually rewatched the scene for the purpose of this story and Ashly Burch's performance as Chloe still breaks my heart, even eight years later.

This isn't the first time I've written about a Twitter trend that's taking the gaming community by storm. Back in February, a " 10/10 indie game trend " saw several people highlighting their favorite indie games - everything including What Remains of Edith Finch (which should probably also be in this current trend), Stardew Valley , Hollow Knight, Night in the Woods, and many, many more. It was a great way to find new games to add to your wishlist. This new trend, however, is just a great way to cry.