Thanks to this "10/10 indie game" Twitter trend, your wishlist is about to get a whole lot bigger

By Hope Bellingham
published

Soma, Celeste, and What Remains of Edith Finch are apparently all 10/10 games

What Remains of Edith Finch
(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Twitter users are sharing what indie games they believe are ten out of tens, and I've got to say, I agree with a lot of these. 

The trend started with Twitter user (also Game Spot editor) @markdelaneysays who asked others in the community to share what indie games they believe to be 10/10 games. For Delaney, the games they chose are the narrative adventure game Before Your Eyes, the atmospheric puzzle game RiMe, the psychological horror Soma, and the musical action game Sayonara Wild Hearts

See more

It seems that Delaney isn't the only one with a soft spot for indies, as several other Twitter users have quote retweeted the tweet (opens in new tab) sharing their personal 10/10 indie games, many of which also include some of the games mentioned above. Other than Delaney's picks, we're seeing a lot of love for The Outer Wilds, Celeste, Stardew Valley, and Hollow Knight. Some personal favorites from the trend include What Remains of Edith Finch, Gone Home, Night in the Woods, Oxenfree, and many more. 

Speaking of indies, there's still a few hours left of Steam Next Fest which gives players a chance to play demos of a range of upcoming titles, two of which we have tried and tested ourselves. If you're looking for a gorgeous Metroidvania, GamesRadar+'s senior writer Austin Wood can't recommend Afterimage enough. As for me, I've been playing My Dream Setup's demo and now can't wait to play the full thing when it releases next month.

For more hidden gems to add to your wishlist, take a look at our upcoming indie games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  