Thanks to this "10/10 indie game" Twitter trend, your wishlist is about to get a whole lot bigger

Twitter users are sharing what indie games they believe are ten out of tens, and I've got to say, I agree with a lot of these.

The trend started with Twitter user (also Game Spot editor) @markdelaneysays who asked others in the community to share what indie games they believe to be 10/10 games. For Delaney, the games they chose are the narrative adventure game Before Your Eyes , the atmospheric puzzle game RiMe , the psychological horror Soma , and the musical action game Sayonara Wild Hearts .

Show me four 10/10 indies. I’ll go first. pic.twitter.com/BvetxklPYBFebruary 12, 2023 See more

It seems that Delaney isn't the only one with a soft spot for indies, as several other Twitter users have quote retweeted the tweet (opens in new tab) sharing their personal 10/10 indie games, many of which also include some of the games mentioned above. Other than Delaney's picks, we're seeing a lot of love for The Outer Wilds, Celeste, Stardew Valley , and Hollow Knight. Some personal favorites from the trend include What Remains of Edith Finch, Gone Home, Night in the Woods, Oxenfree , and many more.

