Exercising my interior design skills in My Dream Setup was the highlight of Steam Next Fest

There's only a few hours left of Steam Next Fest, but there's still time to try out the best demo I played this weekend - My Dream Setup.

As a fan of games like Unpacking and House Flipper, My Dream Setup (opens in new tab) was almost guaranteed to end up on my radar. The casual simulation game sees players design the room of their dreams with complete control over the size of the room, window and door placement, and all of the furniture within it. Despite a lot of the desirable items locked behind the game's demo, I managed to make the perfect cozy bedroom that puts my real-life home to shame.

My Dream Setup leaves designing completely up to the player's imagination, whether they create a cozy living room, relaxing bedroom, gaming room, home cinema, or anywhere else is up to them. I decided to go for the most obvious option and design a bedroom that teenage me would have killed for a few years ago. Looking back at the screenshots I took though, I definitely feel like I didn't use My Dream Setup's customization options to their fullest potential.

Not only can you choose a range of items from the game's catalog, but you can also customize almost everything with whatever color you can think of. As I just mentioned, the game's blueprint mode lets you design the exact shape and size of your room, as well as where the doors and window(s) should be placed, giving you the complete freedom to bring your vision to life.

Playing My Dream Setup is also a really chilled experience thanks to the game's sandbox gameplay. There's no timer, no budget to stick to, no story, and barely any restrictions - you can place as much furniture in whatever formation you want. You can also listen to your favorite playlist whilst you design with the built-in music player, which just makes the whole My Dream Setup experience even cozier.

Although Steam Next Fest (opens in new tab) will be coming to a close later today on February 13, 2023, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, you won't have to wait long to play this game for yourself as My Dream Setup is due to release on February 20, 2023 - that's next week!