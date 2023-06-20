The Sims 4 returns to the Stardew Valley well with the leaked Horse Ranch expansion

Another farming-themed Sims 4 expansion pack seems to be on the way with Horse Ranch, which just leaked on Steam.

The full store page for Horse Ranch went live on Steam earlier today, and while it's since been taken down, fansites like Sims Community have quickly archived all the screenshots and feature details. The early listing suggests the expansion will launch on July 20 at the usual price of $39.99 USD.

Horse Ranch will let you raise and train horses as proper household members with their own special interactions, just like cats and dogs from previous expansions. You'll be able to fully customize your horses' appearance, too. Horses can train in agility and jumping skills while your Sims train their riding ability, allowing you to join competitions at local equestrian centers.

Beyond the horses, you'll also be able to raise adorable mini goats and mini sheep, or start collecting and selling "nectar" - I don't think that's a euphemism, but you can never be sure with The Sims. After The Sims 4 Cottage Living, it looks like the devs feel like there's a lot more to be wrung out of giving your Sims some Stardew Valley-style farming to dive into.

The leak coincides with an official roadmap from Maxis promising a "rootin' tootin' expansion" set to launch this summer. According to a YouTube countdown, it looks like we can expect the official reveal to land at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on June 22.

Maybe it's time for The Sims 4 to get another spot in our list of the best farming games.