The Sims 4 is getting the community-chosen Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack next week

The Sims 4 community will be ecstatic to discover the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack has a release date of July 28 and a brand-new trailer. Check it out below.

Unsurprisingly, the pack's central feature is the introduction of knitting into gameplay - it looks like you'll be able to make your very own macrame plant hangers (which is just so me it hurts). There's also a bunch of knitwear clothing items and knitting-related accessories like a rocking chair and a craft table for your knitting cave. You'll also be able to sell your woven creations on Plopsy, the Sims' version of Etsy.

The Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack is the second pack to be voted on by members of the Sims community - the first was the Laundry Day Stuff Pack. The community vote for Nifty Knitting began all the way back in November 2019, when the "arts and crafts" theme won overall (other themes included "science and technology" and "happy haunts"). Then, in late December, fans chose "DIY Delight" for the art style over "Cozy Craft Workshop" and "Granny Chic." By February 2020, the assets were chosen and in April of this year, the name Nifty Knitting was decided by fans as well. Fans have been asking for the Stuff Pack for months, so it's great to finally see it enter the game.

We love tiny, real-world details in The Sims 4, and the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack will add even more realism to the game. It debuts on July 28.