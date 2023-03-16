The Sims 4 Growing Together release time - here's when the new pack comes out

The Sims 4 Growing Together release time is nearly here, though the latest swathe of content for the life sim hasn't been the easiest to keep up with, so let us break it down for you.

Earlier this week, on March 14, EA released a free update for The Sims 4, including the wee babies central to the paid expansion. You've got the infants and all the new cribs, high chairs, bassinets, and toddler-specific CAS items you could need. There are also more build mode features.

Growing Together, however, it is not. That one comes today. Alongside the additions mentioned above, you're getting a new area called San Sequoia, which features three new Neighborhoods with four lots each. There are also conversation topics to make chatter more meaningful and milestones to help you remember the highlights of your character's life. It's not all about the wee ones, though, as your adult Sims can now be laid off from work and have a midlife crisis about it. Yeah.

If that all sounds good, here's when The Sims 4 Growing Together comes out.

The Sims 4 Growing Together release time

10am PT

1pm ET

5pm GMT

6pm CET

The reaction to The Sims 4's latest update has been a tad cold thus far, with plenty of fans calling the infants "lacklustre". Fans have been critical that, aside from the babies, there really isn't much else and that most of the exciting features are behind the paywall of the expansion.

That hasn't damped the excitement for Growing Together, however. We recently discovered that the expansion includes even more references to the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14, and fans are delighted (opens in new tab).

