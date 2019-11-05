The Sims 4 Discover University trailer packs 4 years of bad decisions into less than 2 minutes

College is all about trial and error, and The Sims 4 Discover University knows this. The trailer for the latest expansion pack takes you through the ups and downs of a bubbly college student's first year at university. Check out the trailer below and try not to get nostalgic for a time when endless pints had little to no effect on your waistline.

I'm unsure of the length of a lunar year in the Sims universe, but it seems quite long, as this poor young woman has basically had four years worth of college crammed into her freshman year: changing dorms several times, moving off campus, falling in and out of love, joining a cult, joining a sports team, and discovering the perils of alcohol. We all know that you don't realize that binge drinking is affecting your grades until at least midway through your junior year. But at least our cheerful protagonist realizes that she has to get her act together by the end of the trailer, which is more than many of us can attest to.

Don't worry, this is the Sims 4, so you can still faff everything up just like your very own freshman year of college, or behave beautifully and impress your incredibly judgmental grandmother - the choice is yours. There are two academic institutions featured in the Discover University expansion pack: the notably Ivy League and stuffy University of Britechester and the more STEM-focused Foxbury Institute. You'll be able to choose between on- or off-campus housing, decorating your living arrangements accordingly, and decide on a degree path (including biology, art history, and even villainy). Just like the real world, you'll have to actually attend class to get good grades.

The Sims 4 Discover University expansion pack will be available for $39.99 on November 15 for PC and Mac and December 17 for Xbox One and PS4.