Greg Capullo shows off the new Todd McFarlane Spawn team The Scorched

Todd McFarlane's The Scorched, the Spawn Universe's first-ever superhero team book, debuts on December 15, and Todd McFarlane Productions (TMP) has released covers by artists Greg Capullo and Don Aguillo showing off the "initial" team line-up of Reaper, Spawn, Redeemer, Gunslinger, Medieval Spawn, and She-Spawn, with "many more waiting in the wings."

The Scorched #1 cover by Don Aguillo (Image credit: Image Comics / Todd McFarlane Productions)

According to TMP, The Scorched is an "epic tale of Heaven, Hell, and Earth" colliding and assembles the best characters from Spawn's three decades into one title.

The series will be written by Sean Lewis and illustrated by Stephen Segovia and Paulo Siqueira. The Scorched #1 features covers by Frank Quitely, Capullo, McFarlane's Image founding partner Mark Silvestri, Brett Booth, and of course, McFarlane himself.

McFarlane's The Scorched #1 cover will be a 1:250 copy incentive cover (meaning comic shop retailers can order 1 copy for every 250 copies of the other non-incentive editions they order) which McFarlane will hand-sign and create a unique sequential number for each issue. Each of these editions will include a CGC Certificate of Authenticity that retailers can send in and redeem through CGC to be graded.

The Scorched #1 cover by Greg Capullo (Image credit: Image Comics / Todd McFarlane Productions)

Booth's cover of The Scorched #1 interconnects with August's King Spawn #1 and October's Gunslinger Spawn #1, the first two series releases from the new expanded Spawn Universe.

"The Scorched will allow myself and the creative team to bring in a rotating cast of heroes and villains and to have fun creating new characters and storylines," said McFarlane in a press release.

Todd McFarlane recently talked to Newsarama about his new Spawn Universe of titles and what he can do that DC and Marvel can’t.