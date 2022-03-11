The Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink SSD is down to a brand new lowest ever price in this PS5 SSD deal

This PS5 SSD deal is a great example of the best kind of PS5 SSD deal: one of the absolute best products going has just beaten its own lowest ever price, weeks after setting the previous record. And the SSD in question is none other than the Samsung 980 PRO heatsink model - in both its 1TB and 2TB variants.

The 1TB model is now down to an excellent $164.95 at Amazon (saving you $85), comfortably beating the $169.99 price we saw about 4 weeks ago, and thus setting a brand new record for its lowest ever price. As we reported last month, dropping to this price basically means it moves into the next tier of PS5 SSD pricing space with the likes of the still-very-excellent Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus and the Gigabyte Aorus 7000s drives. It's even gone down another dollar or so while I was writing this up!

If you are looking to go big and really future proof yourself, though, then the good news is that the record lows also apply to the 2TB model: it is now down to a staggering $285.93 at Amazon - a saving of $84, and about 15 bucks further down than its previous lowest. Hurry though, there are only two left at this price at the time of writing!

We knew that the Samsung 980 PRO would be one of the most-desired SSDs out of all the drives that the PS5 can house, but these prices are truly groundbreaking in making one of the most premium models available at not-premium prices. It's also high up on our list of the tried-and-tested best SSD for gaming as well as our best PS5 SSD guide too, so we can personally assure you you're making a great choice with either deal here.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | $250 $164.95 at Amazon

Save $85; lowest EVER price - This is one of the most desirable PS5 SSDs money can buy and its price is as low as it's ever been, moving it further away from the premium-priced, out-of-reach models. Seriously fast speeds, for a seriously low price.



Samsung 980 PRO | 2TB w/Heatsink | $370 $285.93 at Amazon

Save $84; lowest EVER price - This is a damn good price that sees the 2TB beast dip further below the 300-dollar mark than it ever has before. Considering some 1TB PS5 SSDs started off life at around this price, the value and bang for buck here is exceptional. Even more so given the quality of this drive.



The long-awaited PS5 SSD has Samsung's own heatsink which means you don't have to source or fit your own and can jump right to installation, which should be without hassle. The Samsung 980 PRO has quickly become a popular choice in terms of PS5 SSDs especially since the tech giant designed and released its own 'with Heatsink' model that removes any DIY nonsense from the equation and guarantees all-over Samsung quality.

