The Rings of Power cast have a WhatsApp group – and yes, they're discussing your theories

You better be be careful when writing about The Rings of Power online, because the cast are keeping tabs. Following the finale of the Lord of the Rings prequel's first season, Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards has revealed that the stars regularly discuss their favorite fan theories over WhatsApp.

"I don't delve particularly online. I skim the latest but I'm not active particularly on social media, so I don't go looking," he recently told Collider. "But there's a lot of chat on the cast WhatsApp group about the latest theories. Which I do love...

"If I'm simply an audience member, I really enjoy engaging in that kind of thing. But I've been very interested about various people's theories, but theories that come from well versed people who are really into it. Great. I love that. People who are really noticing little Easter eggs and points and crumbs that have been left along the way to increase the mystery, then great. Yeah, there have been a few of them."

Two of the biggest mysteries across The Rings of Power season 1 surrounded the identity of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and whether Sauron, the Dark Lord that Morfydd Clark's Galadriel is hellbent on stopping, really was hiding in plain sight –something the internet was convinced of. Viewers had spent the last six weeks speculating as to who each of them could be, before all became clear in 'Alloyed', the twist-heavy final episode. The repercussions of both confirmations are sure to be explored in the fantasy outing's next chapter – find our more in our Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power season 2 guide.

