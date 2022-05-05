The Quarry is getting a death rewind mechanic

They say you don't get a second chance at life, but that couldn’t be further from the truth in The Quarry, thanks to its new death rewind mechanic.

As revealed in an interview with Segment Next, death rewind is a specific mechanic that brings a character back from the dead. Developer Supermassive Games has added this new mechanic to The Quarry, which is set to release on June 10. However, it is only unlocked after players have finished the story, or if players choose to buy the Deluxe Edition of the game, it is included from the start.

Essentially, players are granted three ‘lives’, and each rewind costs a ‘life’. You'll then be taken back to the moment where you made that critical decision, and hopefully, redeem yourself as you attempt your choice again.

That's particularly exciting as there's nothing more frustrating than dying in the heat of the moment. Not only does it remove you a bit from the story, but in previous games, character deaths can occur from choices made by accident. In Until Dawn, the spiritual predecessor of The Quarry, having to smash buttons quickly at the right time in QTEs happened regularly, often leading to someone’s untimely demise if the player wasn’t fast enough. That character would have stayed dead, permanently, with players stuck with that consequence, whether it was intentional or not.

However, with The Quarry, players can use one life to bring back any character, meaning choices are a little less permanent, as you can undo your mistakes and try again.

The Quarry apparently takes around 10-hours to playthrough, however, the game is highly replayable and part of the excitement is to explore all the avenues and opportunities presented in the game. To be exact, The Quarry has a mind-boggling 186 endings , and if players don’t have time to play them all The Quarry has a ‘movie mode’ so you can watch the entire game .

