The PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro SSD is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro SSD is down to just $140 (was $229.99) (opens in new tab) for Prime Day, making this one of the hottest Prime Day SSD deals going right now, particularly if you've been on the hunt for a new PS5 SSD.

You might be tempted to shell out for all sorts of Prime Day PS5 deals today, but you'd be wise not to sleep on this banger of an SSD, which not only doubles your console's storage space but also comes with its own heatsink so you can make sure your hardware doesn't overheat. It's also lightning fast, with its PCIe 4.0 interface that's twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12 times faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.

So, it's a fantastic PS5 SSD, but how good is this deal, really? Well, for starters it's the cheapest this particular SSD has ever been, beating its previous lowest price by $30. Frankly, you probably won't find this SSD at this price for quite a while, if ever, and you'd be hard-pressed to find an SSD with similar specs at a comparable price anywhere.

Here's everything you need to know about this excellent offer, and keep scrolling for plenty more Prime Day SSD deals.

One of today's best Prime Day SSD deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD w/ Heatsink | $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - This lightning fast PS5 SSD is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day, giving you the chance to boost storage at lightning fast speeds and make sure it all goes down smoothly thanks to the built-in heatsink.



More of today's best Prime Day gaming deals

There are plenty more deals to be scavenged in our guide to Prime Day Xbox deals and Prime Day gaming deals more generally.