The Playdate now has its own Game Boy camera

Ever wished you could use the Game Boy camera with the Playdate? Well, you can’t, and it’s probably not something that’s crossed your mind anyway. However, a modder has cooked up the next best thing for Panic’s cranky little handheld by creating a compatible alternative, and the mod is more like Nintendo’s original accessory than you’d think.

The original Game Boy Camera is arguably one of the most lovably silly pieces of Nintendo handheld hardware. For those of you who are not old enough to remember it (or too young too care), it’s essentially a game cartridge with an eyeball mounted on top. The software included within would help furnish players with black and white 2-bit images, and while they’re super charming and nostalgic, you won’t want to use one to create cherished memories. Or maybe you will, who am I to judge.

Highlighted by Hackaday , the Playdate Camera connects to the bottom the portable and adds a chonky lens unit to the back using magnets. Created by Github user t0mg , the makeshift peripheral uses a Teensy 4.1 development board and ov7670 camera module to send image data to send 1-bit 320x240 images to the device. Pretty ingenious considering this isn't an official accessory, not to mention it has its own home baked app.

If you’re a retro connoisseur, you’ll know doubt be shouting right now about how the Game Boy camera is technically higher spec, and you’d be right, as Nintendo’s accessory produced 2-bit images. Nevertheless, the two share extremely similar vibes, and t0mg says the concept was originally an April fool's joke. The resulting images are drenched with lo-fi charm, and while I call the accessory it’s inspired by silly, I do think the intentionally limited tech could facilitate a lot of photographic creativity.

It’s worth noting that t0mg labels this project as “extremely experimental,” and says they crashed their own Playdate while working on the project. Therefore, if you do have the urge to make your own Playdate Camera, it’s worth keeping the potential risks in mind, as I’ve heard a few handheld horror stories about bricked devices unrelated to plugging in this custom peripheral.

Itching to learn more about the portable in question? You’ll want to check out our Playdate review, as we delve into what the fuss is all about (spoilers, it’s mostly the fact it has a crank).

