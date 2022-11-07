The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview debuts next week

PC Gamer has announced the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview, bringing attention to the next 12 months (and beyond) on PC.

Spinning off from the PC Gaming Show, a staple of the E3 calendar since its first outing in 2015, the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview promises to highlight the most exciting games heading to PC over the next 12 months.

That will include a look at Kerbal Space Program 2, alongside an exclusive interview with the game's creative director, upcoming WW1 strategy game The Great War: western Front, and the top five most-wanted games of 2023 as chosen by PC Gamer staff.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview will be hosted by acclaimed esports host Frankie Ward, who has leant her talents to the PC Gaming Show since 2018. The show will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube on Thursday, November 17 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 GMT. Tune in to check out trailers and new footage from games in development all over the world, with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 preview will be available to watch via twitch.tv/pcgamer , youtube.com/pcgamer , twitch.tv/twitchgaming , or on Steam. For more information, visit pcgamingshow.com or visit the Steam event page .

