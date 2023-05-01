The Pathfinder people are making a Diablo-like

The makers behind the popular tabletop role-playing game Pathfinder are making a co-op action-RPG that sounds like a fairly direct competitor to Diablo 4.

BKOM Studios and publisher Paizo have announced (opens in new tab) Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, based on the TTRPG campaign of the same name, describing it as "the first ever co-op ARPG based on the Pathfinder Roleplaying Game." There's no trailer yet, but the developers released a five-minute video with some art, story teases, and a little bit of gameplay. From what little we can see, Abomination Vaults indeed looks like Pathfinder's answer to Diablo, with comparable level and monster designs seen through a familiar top-down perspective.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults will task you and up to three friends with putting an end to the wicked sorceress Belcorra Haruvex, who's managed to return to Gauntlight Keep and surround herself with beasts who both protect her and serve to enact revenge against her enemies (you). Players will be able to choose from Ranger, Wizard, Barbarian, and Cleric classes, and there will be four iconics from the Pathfinder universe, including Amiri and Ezren.

The Diablo-like will be at least partially funded by an upcoming Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab), which BKOM CEO Frederic Martin says will give the developers "the opportunity to share our own excitement and anticipation around the project with the IP's fans, from the get-go."

"With Kickstarter, we can directly reach players and supporters, and offer them a chance to bring the game to life with us," says Martin. "And by creating this communication channel with the fans, the campaign is a vehicle that allows us to build an even stronger, deeper, and more meaningful game, which we believe every Pathfinder enthusiast deserves."

The Kickstarter for Abomination Vaults will go live sometime later this month, presumably with more details on the game and the campaign itself.

