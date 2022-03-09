The original Dying Light gets three performance modes in PS5 upgrade patch

An Xbox upgrade is coming soon

Dying Light
A Dying Light patch brings 60FPS action to Techland's original game on PS5, with an Xbox update coming soon.

Dying Light developer Techland announced that a new-gen patch for the original game had launched on PS5. Now, Dying Light on PS5 has a Performance Mode with 60FPS in full HD, a Balanced Mode with 60FPS and quad high definition, and a Quality Mode boasting 30FPS in 4K resolution.

Right now, this new-gen update for Dying Light is only available for PlayStation players. The tweet above reveals that Xbox Series X and S owners can expect a similar update at a later date, and it's likely that the Xbox Series X will boast the same three performance modes as the PS5 version.

As for the more recent Techland game, the developer's official Twitter account adds that a new update will be arriving for Dying Light 2 soon. In fact, the update for the sequel launched on all platforms just earlier today, bringing with it a litany of bug fixes, remedies for various quest-focused issues, and much more besides.

