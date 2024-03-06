The Nitro Deck+ wants your Switch to look even more like a Steam Deck

CRKD just announced the Nitro Deck+, a revamped version of its Nintendo Switch controller that boasts tons of new features while looking even more like a Steam Deck cosplay. Available to pre-order now for $69.99 / £69.99, the full-body gamepad still promises to be immune to stick drift and offer up a chonkier way to play in handheld mode, but now doubles as an integrated docking station so that you, in theory, never need to remove it.

In our Nitro Deck review last year, we dubbed the gamepad one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers in terms of comfort, elevating the console’s prowess as a gaming handheld. That said, the original accessory is far from perfect, and while small gripes like distracting rumble and slippy thumb sticks keep it from a perfect score, I personally also feel like it would have benefited from a few extra features for the price.

Enter the Nitro Deck+, CRKD’s sequel controller that takes to the stage with a familiar pitch, but features all sorts of new tricks up its proverbial sleeve. I’ve already spilled the beans on some of them, like the fact it’s got a built-in docking station you can tap into with an HDMI adapter, but it has also ditched its asymmetrical sticks for something that closer resembles handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED in terms of layout.

If you’ve never held a Steam Deck, you might be unaware that it wields symmetrical thumb sticks, with both placed near the top of the handheld. This is almost exactly what the new Nitro Deck+ is seemingly gunning for, but honestly, the result looks closer to a Wii U gamepad thanks to the face buttons having to live underneath. I’ll have to put the controller to the test myself to see whether it ends up feeling like Nintendo’s weird mid-2000s tablet pad, as I have memories of actively trying to find a controller without that layout for the system so I could play Bayonetta and avoid hand cramp.

As for additional new pro controller perks, the Nitro Deck+ comes with swappable stick tops, adjustable sensitivity for triggers and sticks, alongside extra ‘side kick’ buttons and adjustable vibration feedback. Most of those qualities seem to target quirks with the original we weren’t fond of, meaning we should end up with a more refined version of the pad we fell in love with back in 2023.

Swinging back to aesthetics, the current Nitro Deck+ pre-order roster features clear and black translucent editions, just in case you miss the days of being able to see your tech’s guts. Again, both are available for $69.99 / £69.99, and early bird orders will come with the cable required to use the integrated dock.

Not fussed about any of those new portable perks? The original Nitro Deck is still widely available, and you can grab one at Amazon for $49.99 thanks to an on-page $10 off coupon.

