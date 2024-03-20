The Nitro Deck makes your Switch immune to stick drift, and it's discounted in Amazon's Spring Sale

The CRKD Nitro Deck made some big plays into the Switch controller market when it launched last year. As someone who's always struggled to stay comfy with the Nintendo Switch's smaller size, I was really content with the Nitro Deck's chunkier build and futureproofed design.

If you're like me, chances are you avoid handheld Switch play because you can't stand the thumb cramp it gives you. Thanks to Amazon's big Spring Deal Days sale, you can remedy that while parting with less coin. Down from $59.99 to only $49.99 at Amazon, the Nitro Deck is back to its Black Friday price.

It might not be a massive discount, but in fairness, the already reasonable price tag was one of the things I praised in my Nitro Deck review. As affordable as it is, it's a substantial upgrade over the regular Switch in handheld mode, not least because it gives you four back buttons to play with - something that's pretty uncommon in the best Nintendo Switch controller scene.

CRKD Nitro Deck | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Professional-Handheld-Nintendo%2Fdp%2FB0CFLVJBBD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - It isn't a huge saving, but this does bring the Nitro Deck back down to its Black Friday price. According to the data we're seeing, the cheapest the Nitro Deck has ever been available for is $45.99, so you're not too far off the cheapest it's been here. Buy it if: ✅ You have larger hands

✅ You want back buttons

✅ You've been burned by stick drift Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't play in handheld mode

❌ You have a Switch Lite Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Professional-Handheld-Deck-with-Zero-Stick-Drift-for-Nintendo-Switch-and-Switch-OLED-Black%2F5174844884" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart: $49.99

Recently, we got word that CRKD is releasing an updated Nitro Deck+, coming with symmetrical sticks and additional side bumper buttons. If you're on the symmetrical side of the thumbstick debate, maybe think about waiting for that controller instead, but unless you really need the extra bumpers, you won't be missing out if you pull the trigger on this deal.

Should you buy the CRKD Nitro Deck

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you're looking for extra functionality in your handheld Switch play, I've already touched on how the Nitro Deck could be the perfect controller for you. While folks with larger hands will welcome a beefier grip, the real ace up the Nitro Deck's sleeve is its future-proofing.

Many of you might have been burned by the fires of Joy-Con stick drift, and if that's you, CRKD has you covered. The Nitro Deck's thumbsticks and triggers use Hall Sensor tech, meaning they won't succumb to that annoying controller virus.

Compared to Joy-Cons, you won't be able to separate the Nitro Deck - this is a handheld mode-only controller. Still, if you want to dock your Switch, you can still wire up the Nitro Deck and use it like you would the best PC controllers.

It should go without saying then, that this controller doesn't have compatibility with the Nintendo can't Switch Switch Lite, but for OLED and ordinary Switch owners, it essentially turns the versatile console into one of the best gaming handhelds imaginable.

Would you rather opt for a full handheld console? Check out our price comparison software below.

