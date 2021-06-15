The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter is Kazuya Mishima

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fight is Kazuya Mishima from Tekken.

Nintendo announced and showcased the new character during its E3 2021 showcase. Kazuya is the star of Challenger Pack 10, the fifth of six add-ons in the game's second Fighters Pass, and we'll get to play them later this year. More details will be shared at a dedicated Smash showcase on June 28, director Masahiro Sakurai announced.

You can purchase individual challenger packs for $5.99 apiece, or buy up all of Fighters Pass Volume 2 for $29.99 and save about six bucks in the process. To date, Fighters Pass Volume 2 offers Min Min from ARMS, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth, Pyra and Mythra, and now X. We're still waiting on one more new character to round out this Fighters Pass, but after that, Sakurai says there are currently no plans to release additional fighters in the future.

This story is developing...