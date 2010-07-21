The next Halo game may already be in development

343 Industries, which is taking Halo's reins after Bungie moves on, may already be working on the next Halo game, be it Halo 4 or otherwise. Hm. That sounded less stupid in my head. Obviously they're already working on the next Halo game - it isn't as if the studio made to continue the Halo series is going to sit back and wait for Bungie to finish Reach before starting on the next game. But if you need evidence, we can start with that big image up there that reads "be a part of Halo history."

Of course, that only indicates that 343 is hiring developers for the next Halo game, not that they've started developing it... because, companies often wait around not producing anything while they make hires. Right. So there's more evidence - 343 level designer Paul Ehreth's LinkedIn profile revealed that he's been "designing new levels and missions for the next Halo project" for the past month. Or at least, that's probably what he was supposed to be doing.

The giveaway has been removed from his profile, but if you must verify the document yourself so that you can be absolutely sure that, yes, the studio created to oversee the Halo franchise is making a new Halo game, here's a screen grab, via CVG:

343 could be working on Halo 4 - we all know a new numbered entry will happen eventually, and Bungie's community director, Brian Jarrard, recently revealed that Bungie considered the creation of Halo 4 before settling on Reach. Speaking to MTV Multiplayer last month, he commented, "Even before the idea to build a game based around Reach came about, a lot of other concepts were explored, up to and including a proper 'Halo 4,' where Master Chief was going to wake up from cryo-sleep and we were going to tell that story."

Now that you're in shock over the news that Halo's new developer is developing a new Halo game, what would you like to see 343 do with the series? More ODST? Halo 4? Halo Kinect?

[Source: CVG]

