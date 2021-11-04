The new Superman meets Lex Luthor and Nightwing and Robin team-up in the past in November Annual previews

Writer Tom Taylor is prepping a double shot of new DC annuals for release on November 30 that will take him and a whole host of artistic collaborators on a tour from Metropolis to Gotham City, two of DC's most iconic locations.

As the writer of both Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual and Nightwing 2021 Annual, Taylor is taking the reins on a sort of World's Finest-style two-fer of legacy heroes in Jon Kent and Dick Grayson.

First up, Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual will put a new twist on one of the most classic rivalries in the DC Universe, depicting a clash between Jon Kent and his father's arch-enemy Lex Luthor. The issue is drawn by Steve Pugh and Clayton Henry, with covers from Pugh and John Timms.

"Superman versus Lex Luthor. It's a conflict we know so well. But this isn't Lex Luthor's famed nemesis," Taylor explains of Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual. "This is a new Superman and a new dynamic, and that's where the fun begins. Lex Luthor is used to having his way, but Jon Kent plays by different rules. Old power clashes with new for the soul of Metropolis."

Here's the first look at pages from that issue.

Then, in Nightwing 2021 Annual, drawn by Cian Tormey and Daniel HDR with covers from Nicola Scott and Max Dunbar with Hi-Fi, Nightwing will team up with Jason Todd, Dick Grayson's successor as Robin and the current Red Hood, to hunt down someone who is framing Jason for murder.

The issue will also feature a back up story showing a flashback team-up between Grayson and Todd, right after Dick took on the identity of Nightwing leaving Jason Todd to become the new Robin.

Here's a gallery of pages from that latter story:

