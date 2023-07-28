The new Exorcist movie joins The Last of Us and Stranger Things for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2023

The Exorcist: Believer is joining The Last of Us and Stranger Things as one of the big attractions in this year's Halloween Horror Nights from Universal Studios.

"Angela. Katherine. Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them," reads the attraction's official blurb. "But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them. Witness a chilling chain of events as you enter the most terrifying scenes from the new Blumhouse film."

The trailer for The Exorcist: Believer haunted house shows an unassuming man going for a run when he come across some sort of cursed doll, which sends him into a terrifying vision where he's the apparently unwitting subject of a violent exorcism. One can only imagine the theme park will have similar themes, which is unsettling to say the least.

For the uninitiated, Halloween Horror Nights is an annual event put together by Universal Studios consisting of various themed haunted house attractions. This year's showing runs on select nights at Universal Orlando from Friday, September 1 through Saturday, November 4, and at Universal Studios Hollywood from Thursday, September 7 through Tuesday, October 31.

The company has been announcing new haunted houses at a steady clip. We've known about The Last of Us attraction , which sees you team up with Ellie and Joel to tackle the undead apocalypse together, and the Stranger Things haunted house , which plunges theme park go-ers into the Upside Down, and now one of horror film's most iconic IPs is joining the roster along with another newly announced ride based on Chucky and one more based on the classic Universal Monsters.

In all, 2023's Halloween Horror Nights includes the aforementioned attractions as well as Dr. Oddfellow's Twisted Origins, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, YETI: Campground Kills, The Darkest Deal, and Bleed for the Blood Moon.

The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters October 13.

In the meantime, find out where the original Exorcist ranks on our list of the best horror movies ever made.