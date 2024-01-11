The Marvels deleted scene sees Valkyrie jump to a hilarious conclusion regarding Carol and Kamala's relationship

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie puts her foot in it in a deleted scene from The Marvels, as she hilariously mistakes Kamala Khan for... Carol Danvers's wife.

Ahead of the superhero flick's DVD and Blu-ray release on February 13, additional footage from the Marvel outing has made its way online, with one exclusive clip from IGN revealing more time with Thor's boozy bestie. In it, Kamala (Iman Vellani) can be seen exploring her idol Carol's spaceship after one of their unexpected switches, though her wide-eyed nosying gets interrupted when the King of New Asgard dials in for a virtual chat.

"Oh, captain! My captain," Valkyrie begins, before realizing it's not Carol (Brie Larson) she's talking to. "Oh, you're not my captain..."

"Captain Marvel residence, this is Ms. Marvel speaking," Kamala replies with a smile. "How can I... you're Valkyrie?!"

"Tis I," a puzzled Valkyrie confirms, before adding: "Wait... Mrs. Marvel?! She got married again? And no invite... again?!"

"No! I'm Ms. Marvel. Mssssss. We're married, that would be... I'm single," Kamala clarifies, as another switch cuts their unexpected encounter short.

In The Marvels' final cut, Valkyrie only appeared in one scene, when she landed on Carol's ship to escort the Skrull refugees who survived Dar-Benn's attack on Tarnax to New Asgard. It's a fleeting moment, where Valkyrie gives an self-doubting Carol some words of encouragement before jetting off, so it's interesting to see she originally had more of a presence in the Nia DaCosta-directed movie.

Thompson previously starred in DaCosta's feature-length debut Little Woods, and reunites with her again on her reimagining of Henrik Ibsen's play Hedda Gabler, which has just started filming in the UK.

The Marvels will be available to purchase and rent on Apple TV+ and Prime Video from January 16. For more, check out all the new superhero movies and upcoming movies heading our way.