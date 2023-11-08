The Marvels first reactions call the film "an MCU win" – with a shocking post-credits scene

First reactions for The Marvels have hit the internet – and they're overwhelmingly positive.

The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, sees Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan team-up on the big screen for the first time.

"Nia DaCosta's #TheMarvels is a great time at the movies! It's well paced & full of frantic, hilarious energy. I even liked it more than 2019's Captain Marvel," writes Fandango's Erik Davis. "This thing moves! The location-swap action is a blast & the end credits scene is [shocked emoji]. I'm definitely a fan. Iman Vellani really does steal the movie, too. She does a good job adding that wide-eyed 'Holy Cow!' humor to the story – it reminded me at times of Spider-Man's trip to space in Infinity War. Solid surprises, strong cast chemistry, unique action sequences, lots of Flerkittens and a light, breezy runtime. An MCU win in my book."

"#TheMarvels was such a lovely, surprising, decent and delightful experience. The chemistry of the cast is out of this world. Kamala Khan and her family are definitely one of the movie's standouts. Nia DaCosta delivers a movie full of heart. The emotional beats are also great, especially during the final act," says The Hollywood Handle.

"#TheMarvels is pure FUN. It's an intergalactic character journey focused on further developing Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, & Kamala Khan individually & as a team. It's also a clear new beginning for the MCU. MAJOR implications for the future. Fans are gonna be TALKING," is POC Culture's verdict.

"#TheMarvels is the most fun I've had watching a superhero movie in a while! It's hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power," writes journalist Kristen Maldonado. "Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me. There was a great balance of the team, while dropping shocking bombs that will change EVERYTHING."

"THE MARVELS is such a good time. It's the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year. Iman Vellani is a show-stopping show-stealer. She has such a presence. While the film does have its narrative issues, it's undeniably hilarious, endearing, & delightful," says critic Josie Marie.

"Really dug #TheMarvels. Not perfect, but a breezy 1 hr & 45 full of laughs (courtesy of Kamala + her fam) and clever action sequences boosted by the film's body swapping. Iman Vellani is the MVP. The film does an excellent job setting Ms. Marvel up as the MCU's next leader," writes Insider's Kirsten Acuna.

"#TheMarvels is an absolute BLAST!! Nia DaCosta knocked it out of the park; Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani are fantastic, their characters' dynamic is genuinely so delightful & heartwarming. The movie is everything Marvel does best!!" says Screen Rant's Molly Freeman.

"#TheMarvels is so much fun, action-packed goodness, but genuinely hilarious and exciting to watch from start to finish. I love my girls so much and seeing them fight all three together truly is so special. Higher, further, faster baby!" writes The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman.

When Carol Danvers is sent to investigate an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with Kamala, aka Ms. Marvel, and her niece, S.A.B.E.R astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The trio must figure out why they suddenly swap places with each other every single time they use their powers.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Kree warrior Dar-Benn, Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Gary Lewis as Emperor Dro'ge, and Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo. Carol's pet Flerken is set to return from Captain Marvel, with cats Nemo and Tango taking over the role from Reggie, Archie, Rizzo, and Gonzo.

Nia DaCosta directs the Captain Marvel sequel from a screenplay by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in the works.