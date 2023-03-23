The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date set for May

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has set a firm release date of May 25, 2023.

Earlier today on March 23, developer Daedalic Entertainment finally unveiled the firm release date for their new take on the Lord of the Rings character. Gollum will finally skulk out the shadows in just a few short months on May 25, so there's not long to wait until we see what horrors Mordor has in store for Smeagol.

This is the first time we've had a firm release date for Gollum since the game was delayed out of launching in September 2022. At the time, Daedalic said the new game would be delayed "by a few months," but with a May release date lined up, it's been delayed by well over half a year.

When the new Lord of the Rings game does arrive though, it'll be launching across, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms. There is currently a Nintendo Switch version in development, but Daedalic only says that the version is "planned for later this year."

If you're a little unfamiliar with Gollum's big game outing, you're controlling the character as he struggles with his dual personalities - Gollum and Smeagol. The creature isn't really a fighter, so it's up to you to get Gollum safely past Orcs and various other threats in pursuit of the One Ring.

It's a lonely old adventure for poor old Gollum, but at least he's got himself to keep himself company. You can read our previous Gollum interview for why Daedalic finds Gollum such a compelling character to build an entire game around.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the other games set to launch over the remainder of the year.