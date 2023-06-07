Netflix reveals Lincoln Lawyer season 2 first look and release date

Netflix has confirmed when The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will be released – and turns out, fans of the legal drama don't have long to wait until it returns. Well, its first half, at least.

That's right, just like its recent roll-outs of You and Stranger Things, the streamer plans to split the next batch of The Lincoln Lawyer episodes in two; with Part 1 coming on July 6, and Part 2 dropping on August 3. To tide us over until then, Netflix also unveiled a whole bunch of first-look photos at the second installment, which teases more cases for Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's titular attorney Mickey Haller and Neve Campbell's Maggie McPherson – as well as the introduction of Lana Parrilla's murder-accused chef Lisa and Yaya DaCosta's criminal prosecutor Andy, respectively.

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will pick up six months after the events of the season 1 finale, which saw Mickey get corrupt judge Mary Holder (LisaGay Hamilton) arrested. The publication also states that the new chapter will be based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer book series.

"The first season we find Mickey at a low place in his life. Now we see him on a high because of all the fame from [the Trevor Elliott trial]," star Garcia-Rulfo explains.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer was somewhat of a surprise smash hit for Netflix when it premiered back in May 2022. Not only did it top Netflix's TV chart within its first month of streaming, many called it one of the platform's best shows in a long time.

"An amazing first season," one viewer declared. "I recommend it for anyone who likes crime and suspense… a good break from sex, drugs, and shootouts every other scene."

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 kicks off with Part 1 on July 6. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.