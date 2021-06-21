The LG C1 OLED 4K TV is $300 off right now and perfect for next-gen gaming

The LG C1 is one of those rare TVs that's perfect for those looking to make the leap to next-gen gaming and want to ensure that all of their games look absolutely the best they can. And now, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal on the LG C1 from Amazon, you can get that top-end gaming experience in your living room for less.

LG C1 55-inch OLED 4K TV | $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

See all the Amazon Prime Day deals USA | UK

The LG OLED C1 ranks highly on our lists of not only the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but also our best 120Hz 4K TVs guide, which makes this a top deal to check out if you're in the market for a new TV. This set is a beautiful, 55-inch 4K OLED panel that offers four 4K 120Hz supporting HDMI inputs, along with a dedicated Game Optimizer control panel, making it so so perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming. Or PC gaming on the sofa for that matter, if that's your jam.

LG OLED C1 55-inch OLED 4K TV

LG C1 55-inch OLED 4K TV | $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Amazon has sliced over $300 on the 55-inch LG OLED C1, which is perfect for next-gen gaming, streaming, and even comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.

View Deal

See more gaming TV deals at Amazon US | Amazon UK

This is the 55-inch version that's currently on offer, but there are 48-, 65-, and 77-inch variants available. All of them though offer a low input lag of 12.6ms and that all -important 120Hz refresh rate for silky smooth gaming experience. The C1 also packs in support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, plus you'll also be able to take advantage of Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, plus VRR (Variable Refresh rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) compliance to boot. All great for both next-gen consoles and PC gaming.

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to treat yourself to a new TV, then be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals. We've got your back for the latest Prime Day PS5 deals too for updates on console stock, games, headsets, and more.