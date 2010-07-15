The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword shooting for 2011 release

Mark your calendars. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword producer Eiji Aonuma says the game will release in the early part of 2011. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Official Nintendo Magazine, Aonuma says “The basis we have now is very, very solid… Early 2011 – that is what we’re for.”



Nintendo had already announced that Skyward Sword would be releasing in 2011, but at least we now know that we won’t need to wait for Christmas, next year, to start swinging in Link’s latest adventure.





