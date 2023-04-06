The Legend of Zelda celebration

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to let us explore Hyrule like never before on May 12, 2023. Nintendo may be building upon the foundations it established in Zelda: Breath of the Wild for this long-awaited sequel to one of the best Switch games , but the publisher is really celebrating 37 years of adventuring alongside Link and his friends. That's why Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be truly Big in 2023 – and why we wanted to do something to celebrate.

As we countdown to Tears of the Kingdom, we are exploring the history and legacy of The Legend of Zelda. From its humble Famicom beginnings in 1986 to its bold 3D reinvention in Ocarina Of Time and the generation-defining Breath Of The Wild. Whether your first steps into Hyrule were through the 8-bit era or the expansive open world kingdoms we've explored in more recent installments, we've all had a shared experience. There's always a Link, a Zelda, and a great evil to overcome. That's what we'll be celebrating here with you in the weeks to come.

In this special series, GamesRadar+ has joined forces with its friends at Retro Gamer (opens in new tab) to dive into every The Legend of Zelda game, exploring what makes each of them so special and beloved to this day. Zelda creators will also take you behind the scenes and share their insights into the development process of some of the most iconic games in the series. If you're a fan, we're sure you'll enjoy the trip through time. If you're a newcomer, we hope this gives you a newfound appreciation of the series ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Looking for a cheatsheet to The Legend of Zelda series? While we'll be going into great depth on each of these video games in the coming weeks, this article is designed to guide you through a brief history of the franchise: From the Famicom game that started it all through to the recently-released Skyward Sword HD. The Legend of Zelda may have been rising to new heights for over 35 years, but this ultimate guide highlights just how varied and vibrant the series has been for Nintendo, from the timeless mainline adventures to all of the wonderful spin-offs.

