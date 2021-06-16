The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel fans think there's two versions of Link

Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are already forming convincing theories about the sequel.

Just below, you can check out one post that emerged earlier today on the Breath of the Wild subreddit. The user in question notes that, in the brand new trailer for the Breath of the Wild sequel that debuted yesterday, the original game's design for Link is used while the character is seen on the ground, while the new design is used whenever the character is in the sky.

This discovery has lead to some interesting fan theories. Some are theorizing that the newly-designed Link we're seeing in the trailer isn't in fact Link at all, but is instead Princess Zelda. Others are positing that the Link we're seeing floating about in the sky is a much older version of the same character, meanwhile.

It's interesting that these two character designs directly coincide with where Link is during the new trailer. What's even more interesting is that at no point during the trailer yesterday did we see the face of the newly redesigned Link, which obviously raises the question of whether this character is even Link at all.

We reckon there's some character swapping hijinks from Nintendo at play here. It's pretty plausible that, to prevent the audience from seeing too much, Nintendo switched in the typical Breath of the Wild Link to stand in for another character during the gameplay sections of the trailer that premiered yesterday. But, just like all the other speculation, this theory will remain just a theory for a fair while yet.

Finally, after nearly two years of agonized waiting from fans, Nintendo showed a brand new look at the Breath of the Wild sequel yesterday during their E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. In the trailer, we saw Zelda falling into a big hole, Link skydiving in segments that seemed to be reminiscent of Skyward Sword, and much more. We even saw Bokoblins building a fort atop a moving Stone Talus.

Shortly after the presentation, it was revealed by a Nintendo Treehouse member that the company has actually settled on a final name for the sequel. However, it's not revealing this final name just yet, as they feel it'll give away parts of what's going to happen during the new adventure itself. So, the question is, what could this new name be? The Legend of Zelda: Hero of Time, anyone?

