Dracula is on a bloody rampage in first trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Dracula is heading to the big screen again in the upcoming thriller The Last Voyage of the Demeter. The first trailer for Universal’s new monster movie promises a tense horror with scares, gore, and a very demonic depiction of the legendary vampire.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is based on 'The Captain’s Log' entry of Bram Stoker’s novel. Set on the merchant ship Demeter, strange events begin to unfold on the private charter traveling from Romania to London as one of the characters warns that "evil is on board."

As the trailer continues, the shipmates discover that something is lurking in the strange cargo of fifty unmarked wooden crates in the bowels of the ship. This is particularly chilling for those familiar with the Dracula story – we won't spoil it here but it's fair to say everyone is in danger on the doomed voyage.

This take on the story features a star-packed cast including Game of Thrones actors Aisling Franciosi and Liam Cunningham as well as Dune’s David Dastmalchian. Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool), and Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things) also star.

Vampires are certainly on trend right now after the release of Renfield, which is Universal’s more comic take on the Dracula story. The movie landed mixed reviews, but Total Film’s official stance was positive giving it four stars and calling it "an eye-bugging, blood-soaked comedy horror".

The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be released on August 11. For more upcoming movies, check out our breakdown of 2023 movie release dates.